Brexit is approaching. And with it – in President Trump’s mind – comes an opportunity for a transatlantic free trade deal, bringing together the World’s two largest English speaking democracies. Atlantacists in Britain are excited, those who believe we should be supping with the Europeans are scared.

But before the trigger is pulled, what are the compromises that would be needed to put together a US-UK free trade deal? Could Dr Liam Fox get something in place before the 2020 election?

Unfortunately, a deal will not be simple. There are at least four major stumbling points: Dispute Settlement, Local Content Rules, Agriculture and Intellectual Property. How willing will the government be to make the compromises needed to get a deal moving quickly? And is it worth doing so?

All this and more in… What Chance a US-UK Free Trade Deal…

Robert Smithson

Robert tweets as ‘@MarketWarbles’

