Why you should be wary of hypothetical polling

September 3rd, 2018

The tweet thread above by the HuffPo’s Polling Editor is very useful when we see this type of polling.

It is the second tweet of this thread that is particularly noteworthy, so the next time you see a poll about voters being more or less likely to vote for a candidate if the candidate did X thing remember this thread.

In the next few days I’ll do a fuller a thread on why for similar reasons polling asking what the voting intentions would be if parties were led by X,Y, or Z are similarly flawed.

