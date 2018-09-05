« Your regular reminder on why you should ignore self selecting polls (aka voodoo polls)
h1

No surrender to the IHRA

September 5th, 2018

When I look at the way Labour are handling the who anti-Semitism story I end up sounding like the late great Fred Trueman, ‘I don’t know what’s going off out there’.

After the events yesterday I would have drawn the line under the whole affair and moved on to targeting the many areas the government are screwing up. But those eight MPs coupled with those that abstained will ensure the story continues and Labour, including their leader, will be perceived as being on the wrong side of anti-Semitism.

I wonder if some in the Labour party are of the same mindset as former Corbyn adviser Steve Howell, as exemplified in the tweet below.

Perhaps the Tories should consider the following attack lines.

TSE


Comments by