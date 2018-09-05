« Chris Williamson’s odds to succeed Corbyn move from 100/1 to 33/1 in a week
The latest Ipsos MORI finding should worry all politicians

September 5th, 2018

The increasing lack of faith in politicians & governments needs to be reversed if politicians want to be ultimately successful

One of the many reasons I like Ipsos MORI is that their polling goes back forty years plus you can help current figures into context and spot new trends.

So this new addition to the Issues Index is very noteworthy, what makes it very noteworthy is that this is based on prompted questions but what is unprompted spontaneously mentions by the respondents.

This finding isn’t surprising as we’ve seen across the world faith in politicians, governments, and national institutions fall, this has seen the rise of what has been characterised as populism

I’d like to see the precise split been a lack of faith in all politicians and the government to see if this driven by a general unpopularity of the government or not. I suspect whatever shade of Brexit Mrs May delivers this figure will increase in the short at least as she’ll end up disappointing a lot of voters.

You can access the full Ipsos MORI data tables by clicking here.

TSE


