The above is screen grab from a ‘poll’ that The Press and Journal are conducting online about Scottish Independence.

Any poll that involves self selection, has no weightings, allows multiple voting, and doesn’t publish data tables can be safely ignored. Because as in the tweet below these polls can be ‘gamed’ to favour one side making the findings even more unreliable.

As an aside, as an Englishman living in God’s own country of Yorkshire, I’ve voted three times in this ‘poll’. I’m fairly certain I won’t be involved in the franchise for a future Scottish Independence referendum, if we have one. It just confirms that anyone can vote in these types of ‘polls’.

TSE



