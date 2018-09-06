On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi look at a new report by NatCen suggesting that attitudes to Brexit are shifting and that Brits would vote Remain next time.

Meanwhile, Keiran takes us through some recent polling in Northern Ireland from Deltapoll on the question of a united Ireland following Brexit and asks whether unionism is too complacent about Northern Ireland’s future in the UK.

