PB Video Analysis: Five QuestionsSeptember 6th, 2018
So, I started doing these videos a couple of months ago, and some of them have been very successful. And others are about the Italian economy.
In doing so, I discovered something: if you put video content out onto the web, you will get deluged in comments. So, I’ve been accused of being a racist, and of being soft on illegal immigrants. I’ve also received a ton of emails asking me questions, some of which were not (metaphorically) written in green ink.
Here then are answers – in an informal, unedited and unscripted style – to five of the questions I’ve been asked:
Do cryptocurrencies have a future?
Where’s the US Dollar going?
What happens if there’s a US-China trade war?
Which way did I vote in the Brexit referendum?
Who am I to put these opinions out on the Internet???
ps, sorry about the lighting…
Robert Smithson
Robert tweets as ‘@MarketWarbles’