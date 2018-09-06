So, I started doing these videos a couple of months ago, and some of them have been very successful. And others are about the Italian economy.

In doing so, I discovered something: if you put video content out onto the web, you will get deluged in comments. So, I’ve been accused of being a racist, and of being soft on illegal immigrants. I’ve also received a ton of emails asking me questions, some of which were not (metaphorically) written in green ink.

Here then are answers – in an informal, unedited and unscripted style – to five of the questions I’ve been asked:

Do cryptocurrencies have a future?

Where’s the US Dollar going?

What happens if there’s a US-China trade war?

Which way did I vote in the Brexit referendum?

Who am I to put these opinions out on the Internet???

ps, sorry about the lighting…

Robert Smithson

Robert tweets as ‘@MarketWarbles’

