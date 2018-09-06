So, this is unusual. A senior official in the Trump administration wrote an anonymous OpEd for the New York Times saying that many high ranking officials in the White House are working to stymie the president's agenda from within. https://t.co/kQrJpxXTYX — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 5, 2018

This is probably the most astonishing article I’ve ever read. Two hours on and my jaw is still on the floor.

The New York Times say

The Times today is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers.

The bits that stood out were things like

The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making. Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright. In addition to his mass-marketing of the notion that the press is the “enemy of the people,” President Trump’s impulses are generally anti-trade and anti-democratic. Don’t get me wrong. There are bright spots that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more. But these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective. From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims. Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.

And

Take foreign policy: In public and in private, President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and displays little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations. Astute observers have noted, though, that the rest of the administration is operating on another track, one where countries like Russia are called out for meddling and punished accordingly, and where allies around the world are engaged as peers rather than ridiculed as rivals. On Russia, for instance, the president was reluctant to expel so many of Mr. Putin’s spies as punishment for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain. He complained for weeks about senior staff members letting him get boxed into further confrontation with Russia, and he expressed frustration that the United States continued to impose sanctions on the country for its malign behavior. But his national security team knew better — such actions had to be taken, to hold Moscow accountable. This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.

My belief is that this will make Trump even more paranoid and erratic. I wrote this piece at 10pm so by the time this publishes Trump may have tweeted his fury and rage, I expect it will be a sight to behold.

I suspect there will be an obsession about finding out the identity of this anonymous source and speculation therein, much like there was with Deep Throat (the Nixon era leaker, not the porn film, though in Trump’s case it is possible an actual porn star may finish off Donald Trump’s Presidency.)

Strip away the incendiary rhetoric and there's quite the revelation in here: some WH aides discussed invoking 25th Amendment last year to remove Trump. Wow, wow, wow. https://t.co/czfKvOpCko — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 5, 2018

.@maddow calls in to @DeadlineWH on the NYT anonymous op-ed: “This is an unusual day in American history … I just feel like somebody is trying to pull the fire alarm and I’m not sure we know as a country how we are supposed to respond when an alarm is sounded like this.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 5, 2018

One day, multiple current senior Administration officials will ALL claim that they wrote the OpEd. — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) September 5, 2018

TSE

PS – Part of me wonders if someone inside the British Government is working on a similar article with regards to Brexit.



