If you’re betting on the next Lib Dem leader the field could be about to get rather largeSeptember 7th, 2018
Sir Vince Cable: "I'm not putting a timeline [on it]"
Lib Dem leader says he will lead party through #Brexit and local elections before standing down https://t.co/YHjGU6K2SA pic.twitter.com/gQEfSUYFYE
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 7, 2018
Lib Dems plan to let supporters choose leader without joining fee https://t.co/abmfNNFn6a
— The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2018
This is a very good question. The Lib Dems' rule changes could enable a current Lab MP to very easily become the next leader of the Lib Dems. https://t.co/9BC49Qwj8p
— David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) September 7, 2018
So, Vince Cable is changing the rules; so I can be Leader of the Lib Dems. As Welsh LD Leader, I doubled LD Welsh MPs, compared to a U.K. collapse from 57 to 8 under Mr Clegg. I was therefore 14 times more successful than Nick – and HE got to be Deputy PM. Do the sums…
— Lembit Öpik (@lembitopik) September 7, 2018
Personally I think Layla Moran would be a brilliant Lib Dem leader.
Is today's announcement by Sir Vince a massive vote of no confidence in Jo Swinson?
Current Lib Dem members might be very annoyed their vote is about to be diluted.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 7, 2018