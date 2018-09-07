Sir Vince Cable: "I'm not putting a timeline [on it]" Lib Dem leader says he will lead party through #Brexit and local elections before standing down https://t.co/YHjGU6K2SA pic.twitter.com/gQEfSUYFYE — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 7, 2018

Lib Dems plan to let supporters choose leader without joining fee https://t.co/abmfNNFn6a — The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2018

This is a very good question. The Lib Dems' rule changes could enable a current Lab MP to very easily become the next leader of the Lib Dems. https://t.co/9BC49Qwj8p — David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) September 7, 2018

So, Vince Cable is changing the rules; so I can be Leader of the Lib Dems. As Welsh LD Leader, I doubled LD Welsh MPs, compared to a U.K. collapse from 57 to 8 under Mr Clegg. I was therefore 14 times more successful than Nick – and HE got to be Deputy PM. Do the sums… — Lembit Öpik (@lembitopik) September 7, 2018

Personally I think Layla Moran would be a brilliant Lib Dem leader. Is today's announcement by Sir Vince a massive vote of no confidence in Jo Swinson? Current Lib Dem members might be very annoyed their vote is about to be diluted. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 7, 2018

TSE



