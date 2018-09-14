Something feels different about the headlines in today's Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/LCFgwnOrlu — Jack Blanchard (@Jack_Blanchard_) September 12, 2018

At this rate the Daily Mail will soon be backing another referendum. Daily Mail backs May's Brexit plan and brands rebel Tories 'traitors'

Editorial laments plotting by Brexiter Conservatives against PM as apparent ‘death wish’. https://t.co/95z3ppHkOZ pic.twitter.com/3RUPaZupRB — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 13, 2018

Welcome to this Bizarro world where in the eyes of the Daily Mail traitors are the hard Brexiteers.

The tweets atop this thread show some excerpts from various editions of the Daily Mail this week we can see the impact of Geordie Greig taking over the editor’s chair last week, it appears the Mail’s tone on Brexit has changed.

The Guardian observes

The initial editions of the Mail under Greig appear to suggest a more nuanced editorial line, where a soft Brexit is a price worth paying to keep Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, out of No 10. The shift is in line with what Daily Mail insiders told the Guardian last week.

So if one of the staunchest supporters of Brexit is softening their support that should help Theresa May sell to the country a Brexit deal that isn’t quite as Brexity as the ERG would wish. I suspect out the Sun and Telegraph only the Telegraph wouldn’t support a pragmatic Brexit. I’m not sure how the Daily Express now see themselves now they are aligned with the Mirror Group.

What a world we live in that the Daily Mail might be the best hope of a soft Brexit/BINO.

TSE



