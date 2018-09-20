Punters are hanging on to their cash

Given the enormity of what’s happened at the EU Salzburg summit I though it useful to look at reaction across a range of market on the Betfair exchange:

Next UK General Election most seats It was CON 50% chance to LAB 45% on Betfair 24 hours ago and the position hasn’t moved

UK to leave the EU by 29/03/2019 This was a 63.5% chance 24 hours ago and is now a 62.5% one.

Year of next UK General Election 2019 was a 31% chance 24 hours ago and still is. Favourite remains 2022 at 36%

Theresa May Exit Date 2019 still the 52% favourite and hasn’t moved.

Prime Minister after Theresa May Johnson remains joint 14% favourite with a Mr. Corbyn.

Mike Smithson

