Rarely has a prime minister looked more isolated both home and abroad. Great pic from the inimitable @StefanRousseau pic.twitter.com/HTJESvrJ21 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 20, 2018

it feels pretty serious out here for the prospects of a deal – what's more worrying is it seems again the two sides have misunderstood each other's politics but, but, but, a lot of huffing and puffing and a bust up was probably inevitable at some point https://t.co/FocRTHE7c2 — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 20, 2018

And the time is running out

It is becoming harder and harder to work out how Britain’s exit from the EU will work out. Theresa May looked absolutely furious in post-event press conference and that is understandable given the amount of political capital she has personally invested in the Chequers plan.

Maybe thigs appears so difficult and so bad on both sides that the meeting in November will take on a different tone. Maybe. Maybe it won’t.

Her next major challenge is going to be her conference speech in 3 weeks time and how she copes with that could determine a lot.

What must have been disappointing for her is that there had been some positive indications from Brussels to the Chequers plan and she must have really been hoping for something vaguely positive from these latest meetings.

But Theresa May is a tough one and she’s usually resilient it is just that the current challenge facing her looks insurmountable.

Mike Smithson

