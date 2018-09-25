On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley is joined by Paula Surridge (Senior Lecturer in Political Sociology at the University of Bristol).

Keiran and Paula discuss the big trends shaping British politics, such as age, social class and education and the impact they could have on British politics in the future.

Paula gives her view on whether Labour would benefit from explicitly campaigning for a second referendum on Brexit and whether there is appetite for a new political party (and what kind). Keiran and Paula also take some listener questions on a range of subjects.

