The Tories are vulnerable on energy policy

Today is Corbyn’s big speech and amongst the ideas he’ll proposing are a big promotion of solar power and onshore wind. The latter is in sharp contrast to the Tories which have sought to curb the development of this as an energy source by making it more difficult.

Polling from YouGov only last month suggested that the public is supportive. It found that 62% said they would like to fit solar panels and 60% would install an energy storage device. An even greater number – 71% – said that they would be interested in joining a community energy scheme if government support was there.

The big trend here is that renewable energy is now becoming much more financially viable with costs being cut sharply.

Last month in a PB Video Analysis Robert Smithson looked in depth at the economics in a video that has now has nearly 100k views. This is worth looking at if you haven’t seen it.



The economics of Hinckley Point could come back to haunt the Tories.

