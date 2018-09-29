



Look in any company report, and you’ll see pages of details about executive compensation. And the biggest part of this is – however dressed up – share options.

Get the share price moving, and management is set to make serious money. But what if share options made companies, and the economy, more fragile and encouraged poor decisions.

This time, we’re talking about the dark side of share options.

Robert Smithson

Robert tweets as ‘@MarketWarbles’

