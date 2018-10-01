Men support it by 49% to 40%

A Quinnipiac poll just published finds finds that 48% of US voters think the U.S. Senate should reject Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, with 42% saying he should be confirmed.

Those headline figures overshadow a huge gender divide with women overwhelmingly opposed and men giving Trump’s move some support.

At the moment this has all been delayed by the move last Friday to defer things for a week to allow an FBI investigation into the allegations of rape by the nominee 35% years ago.

With just 5 weeks to go until the midterm elections this is an issue that is totally dominating US politics and whichever way it goes it is likely to have an electoral impact.

In a development today the GOP senator whose move on Friday caused the delay, Jeff Flake, urged the FBI on to probe all “credible” allegations of sexual assault against the nominee. He felt dismay that Judiciary Committee hadn’t been “doing due diligence”.

PaddyPower now make it 4/9 that Kavanagh will be confirmed.

