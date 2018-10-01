With his corn field jape Boris seems to be trying to validate the 57% of voters who say would he “make poor leader”October 1st, 2018
Boris Johnson 'trolls' Theresa May by running through 'field of wheat' https://t.co/8ys3sebgJk
— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 1, 2018
Blow for Boris's leadership hopes in YouGov/Times poll. 57%, more than any other contender, think he'd be a poor leader,. Gove has negative rating of 56%, Hunt 47%, Rees-Mogg 40% with Javid at 30%
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2018
And latest from the betting markets
Boris loses the favourite slot in the Betfair next CON leader betting pic.twitter.com/p1L8ZS1w5i
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 1, 2018