Boris Johnson 'trolls' Theresa May by running through 'field of wheat' https://t.co/8ys3sebgJk

Blow for Boris's leadership hopes in YouGov/Times poll. 57%, more than any other contender, think he'd be a poor leader,. Gove has negative rating of 56%, Hunt 47%, Rees-Mogg 40% with Javid at 30%

— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2018