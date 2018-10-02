And 4% think Farage has the same view

Interesting polling from YouGov this morning on how prominent political figures are perceived to view Brexit.

To me the most interesting findings are those relating to Jeremy Corbyn who is widely portrayed in parts of the media as a secret Brexit backer. The numbers here suggests that his ambivalence over the issue has really worked.

No one will be really surprised by the Theresa May responses with her backing brexit by 48% to 27% and those of ex-Mayor now trying to make a pitch for leadership, Mr Johnson, are hardly out of the ordinary.

I love the 4% who think Nigel Farage is a Remain backer.

Mike Smithson

