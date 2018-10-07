Paddy Power have a market up which is one of my favourite types of market, will X be in their job or not by a certain.

There are stories that Trump will be considering a few major changes to his cabinet after the mid terms, Defense [sic] Secretary Jim Mattis is one at risk but the person most at risk I think is Attorney General.

I’m expecting the Democrats to take the House in November even if they don’t formally take control until January I expect impeachment investigations to be launched by the House of Representatives ergo Trump will need an Attorney General he can trust.

So I reckon the value is backing No in this option as there is plenty of evidence of Trump being hugely dissatisfied with Sessions by saying recently ‘I don’t have an attorney general, it’s very sad.’ Then adding

“[Sessions] went through the nominating process and he did very poorly. I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers. Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.”

CNN observed ‘So. Trump a) says he doesn’t have an Attorney General b) believes Sessions did “very poorly” in his confirmation hearings c) thinks Sessions was “mixed up and confused” and 4) sees the whole thing as just “very sad.”‘ This isn’t an isolated incident of Trump’s dissatisfaction with Sessions.

I expect the House’s investigation into Trump to bring out the worst in Trump particularly if it involves his family and possible future prison time for them and Trump. The one thing we’ve learned from the Kavanaugh confirmation is that the GOP will be willing to do anything to ensure a prompt confirmation for a Trump appointee so getting a new Attorney General confirmed should be straight forward for Trump as I expect the GOP to hold the Senate with the possibility of an increased majority. Trump’s also unhappy with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein you can see Trump instigating wholesale changes at the Department of Justice given that his Presidency maybe at risk, he will need an Attorney General he can trust and has confidence in. TSE



