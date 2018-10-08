Excellent by @robertshrimsley on the dangers of a 2nd referendum https://t.co/bOi05az8Y4 pic.twitter.com/2o3LwcjRyU — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) October 8, 2018

The article from Robert Shrimsley of the FT linked to here is just about the most clear-headed one I’ve seen recently on where Brexit stands and where things might be heading.

He argues strongly that a second vote won’t settle the matter and suggests that the best route for Remainers is to accept that they lost and seek to “to thwart the hardliners and deliver the most manageable deal in line with the 2016 vote.” That mean Customs union, single market, which is broadly Theresa May’s Chequers plan.

As a Remainer myself this is broadly where I am.

