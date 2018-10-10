On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley is joined by pollster Mark Diffley to deep dive on the latest round of polls in Scotland.

Topics discussed include:

1) How support for Scottish independence has changed over time and the impact that Brexit could have

2) When the next Scottish Independence vote will happen

3) What’s going on in voting intention polls for Holyrood and Westminster and what this means for the main players north of the border (SNP, Tories, Labour)

