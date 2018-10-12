« Dismantling Obamacare could be what undermines Trump and the GOP in the midterms
The danger of making resignation threats is this that you look silly if you don’t follow through

October 12th, 2018

Apparently they are saying that they’ll wait until Monday before deciding whether to quit, The backstop is said to be the “crunch point”. They want an explicit end date — and nothing less.

As a general rule is is naive to allow this sort of story to appear is if there’s a chance that when shove comes to push you don’t follow it through.

My guess is that we’ll see a lot of this in the coming days but TMay will face them down.

Mike Smithson


