Exclusive: Theresa May given the weekend to change her backstop plan or face losing Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey and Peddy Mordaunt from Cabinet "It is the litmus test for the taking back control… this is the killer moment" https://t.co/G7ky1oFmeV — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) October 12, 2018

Apparently they are saying that they’ll wait until Monday before deciding whether to quit, The backstop is said to be the “crunch point”. They want an explicit end date — and nothing less.

As a general rule is is naive to allow this sort of story to appear is if there’s a chance that when shove comes to push you don’t follow it through.

My guess is that we’ll see a lot of this in the coming days but TMay will face them down.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



