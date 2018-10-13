This could be big. Indy reporting that some LAB MPs reveal they are ready to rescue TMay's Brexit deal in Commons vote. https://t.co/KYC0d9fiks

The Indy report names some LAB MPs:

“Labour MPs told The Independent that at least 15 could rebel against Mr Corbyn and back the government, which could be enough to tip the balance in the Commons in favour of the deal.

Hammond claims Brexit deal would deliver ‘economic bonus’

One prepared to go public, Gareth Snell, MP for Stoke Central, said: “If the deal is some sort of customs union, protection of the unity of the union and looking at a future trade deal, it would be very hard to justify why we’re not supporting that.”

Ruth Smeeth, another Stoke MP, said: “If the option is voting for the deal or voting for something that would mean no deal – well, I’m not prepared to vote for no-deal.”

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint said: “I believe if there is a reasonable deal that stops us crashing out with no deal, we shouldn’t rule it out..”