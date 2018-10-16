Another day closer to March 29th 2019 – the way forward on Brexit remains unclearOctober 16th, 2018
Puzzled by all the Brexit options floating around? Here's my summary of where we stand
(thoughts / clarifications on this presentation welcome – aiming for a neutral presentation of all of the options) pic.twitter.com/IVfQIYonHi
— David Henig (@DavidHenigUK) October 16, 2018
DD’s former chief of staff @BrexitStewart accuses May of “duplicity and mendacity”, says she is “Nixonian in her modus operandi” and vows she will be taken out by Brexiteer MPs… “Her removal would be the start of a process of healing” https://t.co/4bjkShS3s6
— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) October 16, 2018
According to Downing Street, this morning's 2.5 hour debate on Brexit by the Cabinet saw everyone in agreement, no decisions taken, and no alternatives to May's plan discussed. It's all going terribly well then.
— Owen Bennett (@owenjbennett) October 16, 2018
Latest Betfair Exchange betting on whether or not UK will leave EU on March 29th 2019 pic.twitter.com/6oNYBkrhED
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 16, 2018