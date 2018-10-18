One of the things that the Elizabeth Warren DNA argument has highlighted is how successful Trump is at undermining anybody who is an opponent by the use of well thought out nicknames. These encapsulate the main negative and he uses the attack time and time again.

Just remember from the 2016 nomination and election when we had,”Little Marco” , “Low energy” Bush, “Lying Ted” , and, of course, “Crooked Hillary”. Those all in their own way contributed to Trump’s victory.

He seems to have a way when he does this of getting under an opponents skin in a manner that undermines the efforts to oppose him. Expect similar things in 2 years time during the next campaign.

His attacks on Senator Warren over her claims to have a Native American background a good illustration of how this approach can work. I’d argue that Warren, second favourite in the betting for the nomination, really has undermined her chances with her actions over the past week. You have to find another way of dealing with Trump.

Looking at the list of potential Democrat contenders the one I believe would be more impervious to this approach is John Hickenlooper the Governor of Colorado. He has a laid back self deprecating manner which I think Trump would have difficulty with.

There maybe other contender who are similarly equipped but you can’t out-Trump Trump.

Mike Smithson

