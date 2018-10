On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi discuss the political lay of the land as we approach the budget, what the public think about the economy (and who they trust to run it) and how important the economy is in voting intention terms in a Brexit-dominated 2018.

