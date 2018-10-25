Last night they created a shocking let-down

One of the problems with letting it be known that you are making threats and repeatedly not followed them through is that after a time people start to twig and cease to take you seriously.

That stage, surely, has now been reached with Moggsy’s ERG boys which claims to have 80 CON MPs as active members. Given how their statements on other things have not been realised I treat that number with a huge pinch of salt.

Last night TMay was going to face what was being billed as a “show trial” when she attended the 1922 Committee of backbench CON MPs. Well what happened turned out to be tame and TMay could chalk up another success and her amazing resilience continues to surprise.

It’s the same with all these claims that there are nearly enough MPs who have sent in letters demanding a vote of confidence in the PM. Well this just never seems to happen.

A part of the blame for this is the readiness of some parts of the media to take some of the briefings seriously. Surely journalists involved will begin to realise that their reputations are on the line as well. A bit more scepticism is the order of the day.

The weekend press stories saw TMay’s 2018 exit betting odds move up to 24%. At the start of October that was 3.4%. Now they’ve slipped back to 20%.

Mike Smithson

