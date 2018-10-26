This questionnaire on the “Values and Identity” clans of GB is well worth doingOctober 26th, 2018
There's an online questionnaire here to find out which "value clan" you belong to https://t.co/WEX6o88OAA pic.twitter.com/aIIz2vJe8D
— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) October 26, 2018
If you haven’t done so already check this out for yourself here.
Essentially this is a different approach to identifying voters which has been put together by the pollster BMG and academics at Bristol and Manchester.
Both David Herdson and I came out as Orange bookers.