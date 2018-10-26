There's an online questionnaire here to find out which "value clan" you belong to https://t.co/WEX6o88OAA pic.twitter.com/aIIz2vJe8D — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) October 26, 2018

If you haven’t done so already check this out for yourself here.

Essentially this is a different approach to identifying voters which has been put together by the pollster BMG and academics at Bristol and Manchester.

Both David Herdson and I came out as Orange bookers.

Mike Smithson

