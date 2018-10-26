« US midterms early voting is reaching presidential election levels in some states
This questionnaire on the “Values and Identity” clans of GB is well worth doing

If you haven’t done so already check this out for yourself here.

Essentially this is a different approach to identifying voters which has been put together by the pollster BMG and academics at Bristol and Manchester.

Both David Herdson and I came out as Orange bookers.

Mike Smithson


