At 3.30pm the Chancellor, Phillip Hammond will rise to set out his latest budget. I must say that I am still not used to this taking place in November and on a Monday. Throughout my adult life budgets have happened in March or early April and never on a Monday.

We are where we are.

I like the different approach to budget bets taken in the above Sporting Index set of markets. How many time will certain things happen or be said.

I’m attracted by “Brexit” which surely will be said more than fibe times. The length of speech is always an interesting gamble. When Gordon Brown gave his last budget I “sold” the number of minutes and found myself cheering him on whenever he began to talk fast.

Have a good afternoon.

