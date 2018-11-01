YouGov’s “Best PM” ratings stable amongst Leave voters

But Corbyn struggling amongst GE2017 LAB voters

As we approach what could be a very critical time in British politics with a possible Brexit deal only weeks away James Bowley has shared with me the above charts based on looking at the detailed data of all the published YouGov voting intention polls since the last general election.

The good news for the Tories and Mrs May is that after recovering from the Chequers wobble things seem to be fairly static amongst CON GE2017 voters both in the voting intention polling and YouGov’s who would make the best prime minister question.

This suggests that she is more solidly based in the polls than the more hostile hard Brexiters in her party might like to think. The numbers indicate, that there’s a fairly large, if quiet, segment of CON voters who will swallow a Chequersish deal, without it leading to a mass-collapse in party support.

For the Labour leader, Mr Corbyn, things are somewhat different with a sharp fall off in support as best prime minister since the last general election from those who voted for his party. That he is barely holding onto a half of them is not a good pointer to the outcome of the next general election.

Corbynistas might like to take some comfort from the fact that at his worst Ed Miliband dropped to below 50% support as Best Prime Minister from Labour voters during the 2010 to 2015 Parliament. EdM lost GE2015.

