As part of the Polling Matters mini-series on the US midterms, Keiran Pedley talks to Ariel Edwards-Levy of The Huffington Post.

Ariel and Keiran discuss the races to watch and the demographic shifts shaping US politics. They also look at Trump’s approval rating and what to look out for in 2020.

You can listen to this episode below.

PS – For those that missed it you can check out the thread where Keiran interviews former White House Communications Director Anthony ‘Mooch’ Scaramucci here.

There will be one final podcast on the US mid-terms with GOP pollster Patrick Ruffini this weekend.

Some people found the audio of yesterday’s podcast a little difficult. This one above is much better as it is recorded by Skype rather than landline.



