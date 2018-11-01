The big Brexit news today has been has been that the National Crime Agency is investigating Arron Banks and others over suspected offence relating to the funding of the referendum campaign.

The news came from the Electoral Commission which stated that it had referred the cases because of suspicions that a “number of criminal offences may have been committed”. In particular it said it suspected Mr Banks was not the “true source” of loans to the campaign and the money had come “from impermissible sources”.

This has led to some MPs and others to demand that the Brexit process be paused to allow this process to be completed. The worry for leavers is that this could appear to de-legitimatise the referendum outcome and no doubt we will hear many arguments from Remainers along these lines in the coming days and weeks.

My view is that delaying Brexit in this way won’t happen but could have the effect of reinforcing TMay’s position when the final deal is agreed. The Tory Brexit hardliners will likely be more reluctant to rock the boat knowing that the PM has the legitimacy card up her sleeve.

Meanwhile time marches on and March 29th is getting closer.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



