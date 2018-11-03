In the final part of our mini-series on the US midterms ahead of Tuesday’s vote Keiran talks to Patrick Ruffini from Echelon insights on the races to watch, the prospects for a Democratic wave and the likelihood of Trump winning re-election in 2020.

Listen to the episode below:

Follow this week’s guests:

Follow @KeiranPedley



Follow @PatrickRuffini



Tweet

PS if you have missed the other episodes in our mini-series we have interview Trump supporter and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Ariel Edwards-Levy from the Huffington Post. You can find those episodes here.



