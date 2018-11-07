So far, we’re seeing the highest non-white voter turnout ever for a midterm election.#ElectionNight#Midterms2018 https://t.co/Zw67LwhYxm — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 7, 2018

Along with non-white voters, we’re also seeing the highest turnout of young voters (age 18-29) ever in a midterm election.#ElectionNight#Midterms2018 https://t.co/OhBWzSONE2 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 7, 2018

Nbc has called first house seat swapping hands – Virginia 10- believe Barbara comstock now out if they're right. #Midterms2018 — emily m (@maitlis) November 7, 2018

One of the most puzzling things this cycle is gonna be how much money the NRCC spent on Barbara Comstock so she could lose by 13 points instead of 15. https://t.co/XWbbsF8fgI — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 26, 2018

How things are going in early battleground seats (all won by the Reps in 2016):

Kentucky 6th: Dem 51%, Rep 47% (49% results in)

Virginia 5th: Rep 58%, Dem 42% (44% results in)

Virginia 7th: Rep 52%, Dem 47% (32% results in)

Virginia 10th: Dem 58%, Rep 42% (58% results in) — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) November 7, 2018

Our real-time forecast has moved toward Democrats in the House. That’s because Democrats are doing well in early returns in districts like the Kentucky 6th, Ohio 12th and, surprisingly, the North Carolina 2nd. https://t.co/73wZ9gnYTi — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 7, 2018

We've got a lot of early vote so far. Need to see some more electon day vote. But I don't have any good news for Republicans hoping for a big polling error or to hold the House — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 7, 2018

I don't see anything that indicates a systematic forecasting error. From here, the GOP just needs a ton of luck. Scratch out 1, 2, 3 point wins, over and over. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 7, 2018

TSE

Update- This is looking like 2016 all over again.

FiveThirtyEight now giving the Republicans a bigger chance of retaining the House. ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/8qKoff4CaP — James O'Malley (@Psythor) November 7, 2018



