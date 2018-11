With great regret, I'm resigning from the Government – I have set out my reasons in this article and the video below. https://t.co/hzimcS8uiR pic.twitter.com/hUN9RLzDfq — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) November 9, 2018

Jo Johnson was Minister of State at the Department for Transport and Minister for London.

Does this make a new vote morel likely. My guess is yes.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet