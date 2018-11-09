NEW PB / Polling Matters podcast: What now for Trump and does the public now back Remain?November 9th, 2018
On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi look into the implications of this week’s mid-terms in the US and dissect data from Survation and Chris Hanretty suggesting that Brits would vote Remain if there was another referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU.
Elsewhere in the show, Leo looks at what polling tells us about the prospect of a Cameron comeback and Keiran criticises Momentum’s “consultation” of its members about Labour’s Brexit policy – which he claims was nothing of the sort.
Listen to the podcast below
