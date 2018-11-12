

Chart Betdata.io

It’s now 54-46

The above betting market is one of the most active at the moment and as can be seen there’s a growing sense that the UK might not leave the EU on March 29th 2019 as planned and laid down in the Article 50 process.

A lot of this represents the current political reaction to the latest state of negotiations and the talk of a possible second referendum. There’s also the Brexit court case in Scotland.

I’m far from certain about how this is going to move forward but there’s no doubt that Jo Johnson’s resignation as a minister last week is having an impact. The calls for another referendum are getting stronger.

The only problem is timing and whether the Article 50 process could be elongated to or indeed the question of what happens if a deal is not reached.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



