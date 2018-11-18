Sir Graham Brady’s comments today make me think backing Theresa May not to be ousted this year is the best betNovember 18th, 2018
BBC 5 Live ?@JPonpolitics?
Sir Graham Brady, 1922 Chairman, on letters – and lies pic.twitter.com/udTFfVr7z4
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) November 18, 2018
BBC @JPonpolitics Sir Graham Brady I/v
I don’t support a no confidence vote at this time, says Sir Graham pic.twitter.com/uE74yQT1Lm
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) November 18, 2018
If in a confidence vote a significant minority of Tory MPs vote for May to resign, the ERG will demand her resignation anyway.
Look guys, if we were entitled to demand the implementation of a proposition that lost a vote by a narrow margin, we wouldn't be in this mess right now. https://t.co/QEm47zHk0D
— James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) November 17, 2018
The comments from Sir Graham Brady & the ERG in the Sunday Times makes me think the ERG don't have the numbers to oust Mrs May.
The ERG are looking like an impotent porn star. They need to stiffen their performance or they are going to find the whole world is laughing at them.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 18, 2018
All told the best bet looks like laying Q4 as Mrs May's exit date, ie I'm expecting Mrs May not to be ousted this year. pic.twitter.com/NVgr3wJ6Lr
— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 18, 2018