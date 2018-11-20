The Adonis assertion that there’s going to be a second referendum fails to convince puntersNovember 20th, 2018
Labour peer Lord Adonis rules out the possibility of a general election over Brexit gridlock, instead considering a referendum more likely in 2019.
Click here for the latest Brexit news: https://t.co/XHe3BeFcGK pic.twitter.com/3NJvhYGcSi
— Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) November 20, 2018
The second referendum betting has been narrowing but still punters only give it a 38% chance. Chart from @betdatapolitics pic.twitter.com/dQWTZTihVM
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 20, 2018