



From the outside the UK economy looks pretty healthy. Unemployment is low and economic growth has been more consistent than any of its EU peers. Little wonder its politicians regard it as a success story.

There’s only one problem. The UK economy is built on an edifice of consumption and debt. The work we do? It’s selling things to each other that have been made abroad.

It’s a dangerously fragile situation, where we congratulate ourselves on maxing our credit cards out. This video explains where it all went wrong.

