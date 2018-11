At least she’s taking the initiative

This reminds me very much Tony Blair in the period leading up to the Iraq War. That, it will be recalled, saw massive demonstrations and Commons revolts but in the end the UK joined the US in going to war.

The hardline Brexiteers would have been in a stronger position now if they’d put the grunt work in and had had an alternative plan.

Anyway another week begins.

Mike Smithson

