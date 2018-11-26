Britain could seek to renegotiate with the EU. This looks forlorn. The current deal is barely acceptable to many of the stakeholders on the EU side. It seems unlikely anyone will have the patience for a fullscale revision. Tinkering at the edges is not going to satisfy recalcitrant MPs.

If a deal is not struck, there is no mandate for remaining in the EU, so much is obvious. Yet there is also no mandate for leaving without a deal. The Leave campaign was founded on the ease of a deal being struck: “we hold all the cards”, “the easiest deal in history”.

A consistent 30% of the public are prepared to pay any price to secure a deal – Northern Ireland going up in flames, Scotland going independent, family members losing a job. 30%, however, is nothing like a majority and if Britain suffers severe social disruption that up to two thirds of the public did not actively support, the country’s politics will be engulfed in a firestorm.

Somehow or other fresh authority is needed for the next step if the deal is voted down decisively. There is no time but the simplest means would be to hold a fresh referendum. So time will need to be found. It would be divisive and settle nothing, but other routes from here are even worse.

In one of the great bone-chilling short stories, The Monkey’s Paw, the eponymous paw has been enchanted to grant three wishes to each owner, each of which will come at a great price. Leaver politicians appear to have taken possession of the Monkey’s Paw. They have secured their referendum victory, but on a basis that many of them regard as negating what they were looking for from it. Some now are making a second wish for Britain to leave without a deal, without any mandate for doing so.

In the original story, the previous owner of the paw had made his third wish a wish for death. For Leavers, the death wish seems to have come early.