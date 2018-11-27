Her best bet now pic.twitter.com/s0QZJFCJaP — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 27, 2018

Now a 28% chance on Betfair

The incredible uncertainty about politics at the moment continues and now there is more speculation that Theresa May might be out this year.

She could decide to go of her own accord or end up getting voted down by MPs. That of course means 48 letters on real paper to Graham Brady demanding a confidence vote. There’ve been developments on that during the morning.

If the 48 total is reached then the next stage would be a ballot of the entire parliamentary party and theoretically 158 would need to vote for get to go for it to happen.

What might impact on CON MPs in a confidence vote is the possibility that they could be opening the door to Johnson becoming PM. That might be a big disincentive to voting for her exit. He’s far from popular in the parliamentary party.

Mike Smithson

