TMay is the betting favourite to overcome Labour leader Corbyn if the two clash in an TV debate on the proposed Brexit deal.

The online bookmaker Betway, sides with the Prime Minster at 4/6 over Corbyn, 11/10, with the pair expected to exchange views ahead of Parliament’s vote on the Brexit deal on Tuesday 11th December.

Outside of the big two, it’s the Scottish National Party that Betway believe could be involved in the debate, with leader Nicola Sturgeon just 5/2 to secure a place on the panel.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable comes next but at much bigger odds of 7/2, while Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price is 13/2 to give Wales a voice in the debate.

Betway expect around eight million to tune in, offering odds of 5/6 for viewership to come in above or below that figure.

