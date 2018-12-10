Trying to measure the “betrayal effect”

Interesting polling out today from YouGov which could just become increasingly important.

My initial reaction is that the 24% saying they’d feel betrayed is much lower than I’d have thought and puts into context some of the assertions from the ERG gang as they try to argue for a hard Brexit.

That such a smallish percentage say they’d feel berated if Brexit got cancelled does not quite fit with some of the rhetoric that we have been hearing. In any case the chances of Brexit just being cancelled are zilch. A u-turn like this really does require another vote.

