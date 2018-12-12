With voting due to start at Westminster at 6pm there’s bad news for the PM from the ultra Brexiteer site, ConHome. A snap survey finds 63% of those who participated wanting the PM out.

The question of whether this is representative of CON members I don’t know but this is very much the impression that CONHome tries to project.

Whether this will influence MPs as they prepare to cast their ballot in the confidence vote is hard to say. ComHome has become an ultra hardline Brexit site and one assumes that this approach chimes with its audience and survey participants.

The betting continues to look good for her. It’s now an 89% chance on Betfair that she will survive.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet

–



