If the 117 went for him he’d make the membership ballot

One of the big question marks over Boris’ leadership hopes has been whether he’d be able to secure the support of enough fellow MPs in the first rounds of voting to be able to secure a place in the final two names that go to the membership.

The former mayor and ex-Foreign Secretary who has just had a haircut has never had a sizeable base amongst CON MPs who would be ready to work in those critical first rounds which take place within the parliamentary party.

In fact he is loathed by many of his fellow MPs some of whom have said they would quit the party if he achieved his career ambition. Only last week he was booed by fellow Tories while speaking in the Commons.

No doubt there will be a very strong stop Boris effort going on whenever TMay does step down and one can envisage her choosing a time which would be most disadvantageous to the ex-mayor.

Well the result of last night’s secret ballot gave us an indication that the hardline Brexiteers can muster perhaps a 100 MPs which should be enough to get him to the line. Tory leadership contests are, of course, of two parts. The first amongst MPs to vote on a shortlist of two and then the membership ballot.

It is widely assumed that if his name goes to the membership then he would win and in the past couple of days Boris has emerged as clear betting favourite.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



