A festive download to share with your loved one

To mark the 100th anniversary today of the 1918 election, the first one in which women were able to vote, the Commons library has produced an extraordinarily good document with just about every detail that you would want from every General Election over the past century.

There’s table after table and chart after chart of information covering just about everything that serious political geeks might want. And the great thing is that you can simply download it from the Commons library website for FREE.

I downloaded it onto my phone in the middle of the night and found myself browsing and looking at all sorts of new details like the rise in postal votes or the number of lost deposits. A very useful section is on by-elections and detailed results are included.

One thing’s for sure – a lot of the tables and charts and the data in this document will be appearing in on form or another over the years on PB.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



