New YouGov poll finds that LAB would drop to behind the LDs if the party helps the Tories to pass Brexit https://t.co/WcnsPVRxJi — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 15, 2018

The S Times is reporting a YouGov survey of 5,000 voters, commissioned by the People’s Vote campaign, showing that support for LAB could fall from 36% to 22% if it helped the Tories to pass a compromise deal with Brussels like the one advocated by Theresa May.

In these circumstances, the LD would move from 10% to 26% — their highest rating in any poll since GE2010.

I should say that I am generally sceptical about polls of this nature especially when they are commissioned by a campaign group. When you ask voting questions based on “what if” scenarios it is asking a lot of the process to come up with precise measurements as we see here.

But there’s little doubt where the vast majority of LAB voters stand on Brexit and that is some distance from what Mr. Corbyn believes. Because everything has been focussed on the Tories LAB has got away with relatively little scrutiny.

By 68% to 11% by voters generally didn’t believe that that Corbyn could get a better Brexit deal if he were PM. The split amongst LAB voters was by 47% to 30%.

In the betting the Betfair exchange price on a second referendum before the end of next year is 40%

