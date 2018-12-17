Sammy Wilson of DUP and Rees Mogg both confirm on record they’ll back PM in a confidence vote if Labour gets its debate — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 17, 2018

Plot and lost again how does the Corbyn camp assess how this looks to Joanna and Joe Public? Yet another own goal; do they want to win the next election? Do they care they are 4 points behind this wretched Govt and not 15 points ahead? — derek wyatt (@wyattd) December 17, 2018

How has Corbyn managed to turn a No Confidence motion in the Tories into a case study into why he should not be allowed anywhere near power? — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) December 17, 2018

Imagine being the one with the job of explaining all this stuff to Corbyn. https://t.co/j1UxcXHsdw — GOsborneGenius (@GOsborneGenius) December 17, 2018

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



