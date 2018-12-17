With the DUP and Moggsy backing Theresa it looks as though LAB’s confidence move will failDecember 17th, 2018
Sammy Wilson of DUP and Rees Mogg both confirm on record they’ll back PM in a confidence vote if Labour gets its debate
Plot and lost again how does the Corbyn camp assess how this looks to Joanna and Joe Public? Yet another own goal; do they want to win the next election? Do they care they are 4 points behind this wretched Govt and not 15 points ahead?
How has Corbyn managed to turn a No Confidence motion in the Tories into a case study into why he should not be allowed anywhere near power?
Imagine being the one with the job of explaining all this stuff to Corbyn. https://t.co/j1UxcXHsdw
